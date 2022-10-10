ISIS member killed in suspected US drone strike in Tal Abyad: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected ISIS member was killed in a drone strike in the ammam Al-Turkman area in areas held by Ankara-backed factions in Tal Abyad's countryside, north of Al-Raqqah, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

The SOHR report added that the drone strike was most likely carried out by the US-led coalition against ISIS.

Tal Abyad and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain) were occupied by Turkey and Turkish-backed forces in Oct. 2019.

Since then were have been reports of ISIS leaders settling in Tal Abyad as members of Turkish-backed factions, such as Ahrar al-Sharqiya.

The US also on Oct. 6 announced that they killed two senior ISIS in northern Syria.

Moreover, on Oct 6, a suspected ISIS leader was killed in a helicopter raid in the Syrian government-held Moluk Saray village, 17 kilometers away from the south of Al-Qamishli.

The US-led coalition has regularly killed ISIS leaders in rebel-controlled areas in northwest Syria, where the Turkish army has a large footprint.

The previous ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, was killed in February alongside his spokesperson Abu Hamza al-Qurashi in Idlib.

Also in July, Maher al-Agal, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed in an US strike in Turkish-occupied Afrin.