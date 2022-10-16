ISIS sleeper cell attempts to kill local Imam in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS members on a car attempted to assassinate an imam of a mosque in Al-Raqqah, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

On Monday, a suspected ISIS member stabbed the imam of a mosque in Raqqa during the dawn prayers, while saying an ISIS slogan.

The Imam was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The SDF freed the former ISIS capital Raqqa from ISIS control in Oct. 2017 with support from the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

Although ISIS lost all the territory that once made up its self-styled caliphate in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells are still active in northeast Syria.

As a result, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with support of the coalition has continued operations against suspects ISIS cells in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and other territories.