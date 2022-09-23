SDF arrests three ISIS suspects with coalition support in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Counter-terrorism Units have arrested three ISIS suspects the al-Jala’a Farm, northern countryside of Raqqa.

“The arrested terrorist cell was responsible for manufacturing IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and distributing them to other terrorist cells in the region,” the SDF Media Centre said.

The suspects were arrested in a raid backed by coalition aerial support in the al-Jala’a Farm.

During the operation explosive materials and equipment were confiscated.

"This operation is part of the joint efforts exerted by our SDF and our partners in the International Coalition to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its extremist ideology and to maintain the safety and security in the region," the SDF statement concluded.

The SDF freed the former ISIS capital Raqqa from ISIS control in Oct. 2017 with support from the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

Also on Sept. 21, SDF roces detained 2 ISIS cells in Al Karama, east of Raqqa. "6 IED's makers were detained as they're aiming to target administrative and security institutions," a SDF account said.