Iran denounces new sanctions on Iran by EU and UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian FM Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday has strongly denounced the imposition of fresh sanctions on Iran by the EU and the UK government over the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the Ukrainian war.

Iranian FM Spokesman has strongly denounced the imposition of fresh sanctions on #Iran by the Council of the #EU & the #British government over the baseless and unsubstantiated claim that Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in the #Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/KicccwplxW — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) October 22, 2022

The Iran Foreign Ministry said the claims that Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in the Ukraine war are “baseless and unsubstantiate.”

“We have always stressed that all UN members should fully abide by the objectives and principles of the UN Charter and international law, namely the independence and territorial integrity of countries. We support peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process,” Kanaani said.

Russia has also earlier denied that it was using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Read More: US: ‘Abundant evidence’ Iran providing drones to Russia for aggression in Ukraine

But US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Oct 19 said that the US, along with Britain and France, backed Ukraine and brought “the issue of Iran’s transfer of UAVs (drones) to Russia at a meeting of the UN Security Council.”

Both the UK and the EU have imposed sanctions on Iranians and a weapons company that they have allegedly supplied Iranian suicide drones to Russia, which Russia used to carry out attacks on Ukraine.

Moreover, sanctions have been imposed by a number of Western countries for the Iranian government's crackdown on protests that have followed the Sept. 16 death of the Kurdish woman Jina (Mahsa) Amini, while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna on Oct. 12, claimed the West has a double standard.

“It is a surprise that confronting riots is seen as a good and desirable measure in Europe but is viewed as a crackdown in Iran!,” he complained.

“We will not allow any party inside and outside the country to target the country’s security,” the chief Iranian diplomat added.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that at least 244 protestors have been killed in Iran since Sept. 16.