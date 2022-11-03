KDP to hold 14th Congress in Duhok today

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will hold its 14th Congress in Duhok today, which is scheduled to continue for three days.

"Today in Duhok, we commence the 14th Congress of the Kurdistan Democratic Party," KDP President Masoud Barzani.

"On this occasion, I congratulate all members and supporters of the party and the people of Kurdistan. It is my sincere hope that the results of the Congress will serve the interests of our people."

In August, 600,000 members of the KDP selected 800 members to participate in the 14th Congress of the KDP.

The members of the KDP's Politburo and Leadership will also join the congress without a vote. Moreover, 25 per cent of the members of the congress must be women.

It is expected that around a thousand people will participate in the 14th congress of the KDP.

The last KDP Congress was held in 2010. According to internal rules of the KDP the Congress must be held every four years, but the 14th congress was postponed due to the war against ISIS.

Moreover, the KDP Politburo Secretary Fadhil Mirani announced in February 2021 that his party would hold its 14th Congress the following May.

However, due to the KDP’s subsequent preoccupation with its election campaign for the October 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections, the congress was postponed.

The KDP was founded on August 16, 1946, by the late Mustafa Barzani – the father of the party's current leader, Masoud Barzani – in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhalat) city of Mahabad. Soon after its establishment, the party began to engage in armed struggle with various oppressive regimes over Kurdish rights for autonomy.