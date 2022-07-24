KDP to begin preparations for holding long-delayed 14th party congress

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo started preparations to hold its long-delayed 14th party congress and selected the head of the preparatory committee.

Dr. Idrees Hadi, President of Tishk International University (TIU) in Erbil, was selected as the head of the congress’s preparatory committee.

“The KDP politburo selected me as the head of the congress’s preparatory committee,” Hadi told Kurdistan 24. “Soon, I will receive the regulations of the KDP politburo in this regard. And then we will start the preparations for the 14th party congress.”

In early May, the KDP Leadership Council held a meeting in which it decided to hold its party congress sometime in the fall of 2022.

“The KDP will hold its 14th party congress sometime around October or November of 2022,” said politburo member Mahmud Mohammed in early May.

The KDP Politburo Secretary Fadhil Mirani announced in February 2021 that his party would hold its 14th congress the following May. However, due to the KDP’s subsequent preoccupation with its election campaign for the October 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections, the congress was postponed.

The 13th KDP congress was held Feb. 11–18, 2010. Since then, the KDP has been unable to have its 14th congress due to the ISIS war, political and economic crises the Kurdistan Region has faced, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the party’s bylaw, the KDP must hold a congress every four years.