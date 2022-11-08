US to monitor investigation death of US citizen in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday confirmed yesterday's death of US citizen, Stephen Edward Troell in Iraq and underlined they will monitor Baghdad's investigation into his death.

"We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death," the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

With great sadness, I thank the Iraqi people for their supportive messages following the brutal murder of Steven Troell last night in Baghdad. He was here in a private capacity doing what he loved - working w/ the Iraqi people. My deepest condolences to his wife & young children. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) November 8, 2022

Moreover, the US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski in a tweet said she thanked "the Iraqi people for their supportive messages following the brutal murder of Steven Troell last night in Baghdad."

"He was here in a private capacity doing what he loved - working w/ the Iraqi people. My deepest condolences to his wife & young children."

Under the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday formed an investigative committee into the killing of an American citizen in Baghdad.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani told reporters on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

He also warned that no one should test the resolve of the Iraqi government on the security file.

The New York Times reported that Stephen Edward Troell worked for an Millennium Relief and Development Services.

He was shot dead on Monday, as he was driving near his home in Baghdad’s Karrada district, where he has lived since May.

Troell was killed in a failed kidnapping, Iraqi police sources said. Karrada lies on the eastern bank of the Tigris River, which divides the Iraqi capitol, and it is Shi’a-dominated.