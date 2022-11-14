KRG’s Foreign Relations head calls for immediate stop to Iran’s attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Foreign Relations Department on Monday condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

Drone and missile attacks by Iran is violation of sovereignty and integrity of Kurdistan-Iraq and must stop.@IraqiGovt must adopt a firm position & dialogue should replace violence to address all the concerns. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims' families & the injured. — Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) November 14, 2022

He underlined that the attacks are a "violation of sovereignty and integrity of Kurdistan and must stop."

“(The Iraqi Government must adopt a firm position and dialogue should replace violence to address all the concerns. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and the injured,” Dizayee tweeted.

Early on Monday Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks against the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan region.

At least three have been killed while eight others were wounded, Kurdish officials have said.

Read More: Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups come under missile, drone attack in Kurdistan Region

The attacks were condemned by several diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Read More: Iran fresh attacks on Kurdistan Region draw international condemnation