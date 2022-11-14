Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups come under missile, drone attack in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish Iranian opposition groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have been attacked multiple times by missiles and drones since early Monday, according to official sources and witnesses.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI)’s headquarters in Koya was bombarded by five missiles early on Monday morning by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tariq Haydari, the town’s mayor, told Kurdistan 24.

The IRGC later claimed responsibility for the attacks that resulted in a number of casualties, the military-affiliated news agencies reported.

The district is located 76 kilometers (approximately 47 miles) from the capital Erbil.

The headquarters of the left-wing Komala Party, another Kurdish opposition group to the Islamic Republic of Iran, was bombarded similarly in southern Sulaimani province.

#FOOTAGE Smokes bellowing from the targeted sites of KDPI offices in the Koya district of the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.



The renewed attacks from Iran came in less than two months of another barrage of missile and drone strikes against the groups that also resulted in civilian causalities. Kurdistan 24 correspondent Soran Kamaran was critically injured while covering the bombardment south of Erbil in late September.

Iran has accused the Kurdish opposition groups to have fueled the recent mass protests that engulfed over 100 cities, sparked by the death of a Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in police custody.