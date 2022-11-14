Iran fresh attacks on Kurdistan Region draw international condemnation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian Embassy in Iraq, the US Consulate General in Erbil, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the German Consulate General in Erbil on Wednesday made statements on the renewed Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

We condemn the renewed Iranian missle and drone attacks on the #KRI. As in September of this year, we urge Iran to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq. The attacks have to stop immediately. — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) November 14, 2022

"We condemn the renewed Iranian missle and drone attacks on the #KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq)," the German Consulate Erbil said.

"As in September of this year, we urge Iran to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq. The attacks have to stop immediately."

The U.S. strongly condemns the #Iranian drone and missile attack on the Iraqi @Kurdistan Region today & calls on Iran to stop attacking its neighbor & the people of Iraq. We stand with @IraqiGovt’s leaders in Baghdad and the #IKR and condemn these violations of Iraqi sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/Y57RAwbl1W — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) November 14, 2022

Also the US Consulate General in Erbil in a tweet underlined that the US strongly condemned "the Iranian drone and missile attack on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region today."

Moreover, the US called on Iran to stop attacking its neighbor & the people of Iraq. "We stand with the Iraqi government's leaders in Baghdad and the IKR (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and condemn these violations of Iraqi sovereignty."

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also condemned the "renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on KR (Kurdistan Region), which violate Iraqi sovereignty."

"Iraq should not be used as an arena to settle scores and its territorial integrity must be respected. Dialogue between Iraq and Iran over mutual security concerns is the only way forward."

Moreover, the Canadian Ambassador Greg Galligan in a tweet said the continued Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region are "entirely unacceptable."

"These attacks violate Iraq’s sovereignty, jeopardize civilian lives and do nothing to address the legitimate demands of the Iranian people for change."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began its missile and drone strike on Monday morning in Koya and Sulaimani (Slemani).

According to a report by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan's (PDK-I) headquarters and civilian camps were struck by the IRGC with five ballistic missile strikes in Koya.

Moreover, a base of Komala Toilers Party of Kurdistan was hit in the Sulaimani province, without causing any casualties.

During the attack, two PDK-I fighters lost their lives. At least ten other persons were injured, two of whom were transported to hospitals in Erbil for surgery, the Hengaw report added. Additionally, a civilian from Koya passed away from a cardiac attack.

The renewed attacks from Iran came in less than two months of another barrage of missile and drone strikes against the groups that also resulted in 14 casualties.

Iran has accused the Kurdish opposition groups to have fueled the recent mass protests that engulfed over 100 cities, sparked by the death of a Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in police custody.

Read More: PM Barzani condemns ‘violations’ of Kurdish, Iraqi sovereignty after Iranian missile, drone attacks

“We condemn the violations of Iraq’s and Kurdistan Region’s sovereignty,” PM Masrour Barzani said on the early Monday attack, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.