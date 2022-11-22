UN envoy repeats that Iranian attacks are intolerable

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Tuesday said that ongoing Iranian attacks are "intolerable."

"Iraq must act as one in order not to give room to further hostilities. Strength abroad begins with unity at home."

The UNAMI mission has repeatedly called on Iran to stop the attacks in Iraq.

On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) headquarters was bombarded with missiles in Pirde, south of Erbil province, a local source told Kurdistan 24. The attack didn't cause any casualties.

The Kurdistan Parliament on Monday strongly condemned the repeated missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Kurdistan Region, on the night of 20 to 21 November, on areas in Erbil and Slemani governorates.

"We are deeply concerned by these unjustified attacks," the Kurdistan Parliament said.

"We condemn military attacks by any side, and we believe that resorting to military means and attacks does not solve problems and will only further jeopardize the chances of regional peace and solutions."

Also Sunday night rockets and drones targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces.

Reportedly, two Peshmerga fighters were killed in the attack.

The continued attacks come amidst ongoing protests in Iran sparked by the death of a Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in police custody on Sept. 16.