KRG calls on international community to take ‘clear, principled position’ on Iran’s attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following fresh Iranian attacks on Sunday overnight, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called on the international community to take a “clear and principled position” against the repeated attacks on the country.

“We condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran’s attack on the Kurdistan Region last night in the strongest terms,” a statement from the KRG read.

On Sunday overnight, a barrage of missiles and suicide drones targeted the alleged positions of Iranian opposition parties based in Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces, including civilian camps. At least one has died as a result of the renewed attacks.

“The KRG calls on its friends and partners in Baghdad, the United Nations, and the international community to take a clear and principled position on Iran’s continued aggression,” the statement read.

The government also called on Iran to stop the “violent campaign” against Iraq’s Kurdish region, saying stability will never be achieved through violence.

It is Iran’s second aerial attack since last week on the opposition groups, whom Tehran accuses of fueling the ongoing protests in the Islamic country following the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini.

The United Nations and the Western countries’ diplomatic missions have issued condemnation statements, calling on Iran to stop its repeated attacks.