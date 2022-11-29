Defense chief reiterates continued Dutch military cooperation with Peshmerga forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In her meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday, the Netherland’s Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reiterated her country’s continued military and security cooperation with Peshmerga forces, according to a statement.

Barzani on early Tuesday received the Dutch defense official in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the European country.

Ollongren described that there is a “strong relationship” between Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, reiterating that her country would continue to cooperate with the Region and support its Peshmerga forces, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The premier expressed his gratitude for the support that the Netherlands has extended to the Kurdish forces as part of the international coalition against ISIS as well as to ongoing reforms of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in diversifying the economy, particularly the agricultural sector, the readout noted.

Condemning the recent missile and drone strikes against Kurdistan Region, the leaders stressed the importance of preserving the stability and security of the Kurdish region as well as the Iraqi sovereignty.

Barzani reiterated that the Region would remain a “factor of stability and security” in the Middle East and seeks to have “friendly relations” with the neighboring countries on the basis of mutual respect and interest as well as good neighborliness.

The progress of the Peshmerga forces’ unification, the ministry’s reform, and ISIS threats were discussed.