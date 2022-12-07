Solar power station to be built in Erbil province: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Minister of Electricity, Kamal Mohammed on Monday signed a contract to establish a solar power station in Erbil province with Pluto Otto Cycle company, the KRG said in a press statement.

The minister signed the deal with the company to set up a 25-megawatt solar power station.

The project will be implemented within 90 days and will produce 25 megawatt of electricity using solar energy, the KRG said.

The Ministry of Electricity in the KRG’s ninth cabinet aims to develop the electricity sector, through numerous different projects, especially using solar energy to provide electricity amidst climate change challenges.

In addition to solar projects, Kurdistan 24 earlier reported that the KRG also aims to develop the biomass energy sector, according to its 2022 green investment vision and plans to establish several bio power generating stations across the Kurdistan Region.

Also in Sept, US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. visited Diwan World’s Erbil showroom to help cut the ribbon on a new 200-kilowatt solar power system built by GIRS Solar, a Tennessee (USA) company.

“The Diwan group is leading by example, reducing its carbon footprint and doing his part to address the causes of climate change,” US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. said.