US Consul General joins launch of new US supplied solar project in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. visited Diwan World’s Erbil showroom on Sunday to help cut the ribbon on a new 200-kilowatt solar power system built by GIRS Solar, a Tennessee (USA) company.

CG Hicks joined Minister of Electricity Salih, Investment Board CEO Shukri, and Governor Khoshnaw to launch the Diwan Group’s new U.S.-supplied solar project. Thanks to Diwan CEO Abed, TN-based GIRS Solar, and all who made this partnership possible! pic.twitter.com/N4VpWceIhA — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) September 19, 2022

“We are proud to support Diwan Group, an AmCham Kurdistan member and the Iraq distributor for U.S.-made Ashley Furniture, in shifting toward clean energy,” the US Consulate General in Erbil said in a Facebook post.

“It was an honor to join Minister of Electricity Kamal Salih, Chairman of the KRG’s Board of Investment Dr. Muhammed Shukri, and #Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw at the event. This is a great accomplishment for the U.S.-IKR economic partnership and for clean, green energy,” the post added.

“This project is important to the United States for three reasons,” US Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. said in his speech.

“First, one group has long been a partner of the US Consulate, whether as the Ashley Furniture distributor or as an active member of the American Chamber of Commerce Kurdistan (AmCham) or simply as a friend (...).”

“Second, this project is a step toward a more sustainable secure energy future, not only for the Diwan group, but for the region. It demonstrates that renewable energy is competitive in this market.”

“I understand this project is just the first in a Diwan group plan to add 1.3 megawatts of solar power to his operation. The Diwan group is leading by example, reducing its carbon footprint and doing his part to address the causes of climate change.”

He added that he hopes that others will be inspired by this solar project.

Moreover, he said the third reason the project is important, since the solar panel system was manufactured by a company from the US.

“One of my priorities as the US Consul General is to promote US-IKR (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) commerce partnerships or economic partnership through trade and investment. Partnership benefits both sides creating jobs sharing technology and facilitating exchanges and that make all of our lives better.”

He said since he arrived in Kurdistan four weeks ago, he has met with other US companies that are part of the local economy.

“These companies are attracted by IKR’s business climate and the willing partnership they find here. We support the efforts by our Kurdistan Regional Government counterparts to help to build an even more friendly business climate and to encourage even more investment.”

Earlier the President of the American Chamber of Commerce Kurdistan Region (AmCham Kurdistan), Dori Abouzeid, told Kurdistan 24 that US companies mainly work in the oil sector.

However, he also pointed out that there are "many local companies investing in different franchises and bringing different products here."

"So we are working very hard on changing or adding different sectors and bringing more American companies to Kurdistan," he added.

US officials have earlier also underlined the importance of the private sector in Kurdistan and an investment climate that promotes innovation and growth.

The KRG recently said they will develop a new investment marketing strategy to attract foreign investment.