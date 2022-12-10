Four ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four ISIS members were killed on Saturday in an airstrike carried out by Iraqi warplanes in the Dibis district of Kirkuk.

An informed source told Kurdistan 24 that Iraqi F-16 warplanes took action after spotting the movement of ISIS militants near the Tanak neighborhood of Dibis.

The source also confirmed that the movement of ISIS members had been spotted before at the point where the airstrike was carried out.

The Ministry of Peshmerga announced in November that their forces carried out an operation against ISIS sleeper cells in Qara Hasan on the border of the Kirkuk province.

Kirkuk is a majority-Kurdish city located in northern Iraq. The city is also populated by Turkmen, Arabs, and a small minority of Assyrians and long has been a center of disputes between these different ethnicities.

On October 16, 2017, Kirkuk was occupied by Iraqi and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which resulted in the displacement of many of its population. Before 2017, Kurdish forces were present in Kirkuk.