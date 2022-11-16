Security

Peshmerga forces searching for ISIS cells in the Kirkuk province

The operation lasted for eight hours in sector 4, where ISIS movements have been suspected.
Peshmerga Forces (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga)
Kurdistan Peshmerga ISIS Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Wednesday that their forces carried out an operation against ISIS sleeper cells in Qara Hasan on the border of the Kirkuk province on Tuesday.

The aim of the operation is, “to create a safe environment in that vicinity.”

 

