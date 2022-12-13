Iraqi forces launch security operation in Diyala after four ISIS suspects killed by airstrikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi military launched a fresh military operation in Diyala province on Monday after airstrikes a day earlier killed at least four suspected terrorists in the area.

The Iraqi army as well as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on early Monday launched the operation near Narin River in the province in order to secure the area and pursue ISIS remnants, the Commander of Nineveh Operations Talib Al-Mousawi told the state media, Iraqi News Agency.

In twin airstrikes on Sunday, at least four ISIS suspects were killed in a hideout in the province's Hamrin Mountain range, the Security Media Cell announced.

Following the end of the international anti-ISIS coalition combat role last year, the Iraqi forces have ramped up their security operations across the country, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

The forces regularly conduct airstrikes in those territories, in which a “security vacuum” between the Iraqi and Kurdish forces had allowed the remnants of the terror group to operate, according to security experts and officials.

However, ISIS was territorially announced defeated in 2017 in the country, the group still conducts low-level attacks against both security forces and civilians.

At least four Iraqi army soldiers were beheaded recently in their outpost in Kirkuk after they had been ambushed. The group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly warn of resurgent ISIS attacks, stressing the threat from the group is ongoing.