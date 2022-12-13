Global Meteorology expects rainfall increase in Kurdistan Region: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A wave of rainfall hit the Kurdistan Region today and is expected to continue over the next few days, easing drought concerns, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

“It has started snowing in the mountainous areas and the temperature has dropped to several degrees. The weather in the Kurdistan Region is cloudy and cold air is slowly covering the area. This wave will continue until Thursday when the Kurdistan Region’s skies will clear up,” the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, Dilan Rashad, said according to the statement.

The spokesperson also said that the World Meteorological Organisation reports indicate that there is no expectancy of a drought to occur this year given that an increase in rainfall is expected, followed by a rainy spring.

Moreover, Rashad said floods are not expected as a result of the new wave of rainfall.

This year the Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced the allocation of over 7 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $4.8 million) in compensation for victims of flooding in Dec. 17, 2021, and Jan. 13, 2022, in Erbil.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani formed a committee to study the infrastructure of the affected areas in order to thwart similar tragic events in the future.