Erbil governor allocates 7 billion Iraqi dinars to compensate flood victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced the allocation of over 7 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $4.8 million) in compensation for victims of the recent flooding in the province.

"A total of 7.5 billion dinars has been allocated to compensate the 7,797 families affected by the Erbil floods," Khoshnaw told a press conference on Sunday evening.

"The damage assessment was done by a special committee to compensate those whose homes, cars, and shops were damaged," he added.

"During this period, the relief teams provided necessary supplies worth 4.2 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $2.8 million), including the repair of water pipes, and 3 billion (approximately $2 million) for rebuilding utility infrastructure."

Khoshnaw pointed out that "1.5 billion dinars (approximately $1 million) was given by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government to restore some service projects in the areas affected by the floods."

"This compensation includes the victims of the floods of Dec. 17, 2021, and Jan. 13, 2022, in Erbil exclusively," he said.

Three waves of torrential rains recently hit Erbil. The first began at the end of October 2021, the second occurred on Dec. 17, 2021, and the third at the beginning of January 2022. They caused flash flooding in several residential neighborhoods, resulting in several deaths, injuries, and losses estimated at 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $14 million).