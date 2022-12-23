Security

One killed in ISIS attack in Kirkuk

A number of armed men on Thursday attacked the Kobani checkpoint on the border of Kirkuk province.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
One security official was killed on Thursday in Kirkuk (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Suspected ISIS militants on Thursday attacked a security checkpoint, killing one officer, and injuring four other policemen.

So far, approximately 20 security force members and civilians were killed in twin bloody attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala provinces.

This marks an uptick in the number of attacks by the group that was territorially defeated in 2017.

On December 21, an Iraqi soldier was killed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Sargaran sub district of Kirkuk Governorate.

