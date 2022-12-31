2022 ‘productive year’ to KRG diplomacy, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had a “productive year” in 2022, as it expanded its diplomatic ties with European and regional countries, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said.

The remarks came during Barzani’s New Year wishes statement released on Saturday. Barzani extended his congratulations to the people of the Kurdistan Region, families of martyrs as well as members of Peshmerga forces and security forces on the occasion of New Year.

Despite the “limited capacity” of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), several projects in the agriculture, construction, road, and digitalization sectors were implemented in partnership with the private sector, Barzani said.

2022 "was a productive year in diplomacy and expanding relations,” Barzani wrote.

Despite the fact that the Kurdistan Region has been the factor of stability and security in the region, it faced several attacks in 2022, hoping peace prevails in the new year.

He also hoped the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad to be solved on the basis of the Iraqi constitution

In 2022, Barzani received and met with several high-ranking officials and delegations from the US, Europe, and Gulf countries.

I look forward to continuing today’s exchange with Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni — and building on the already strong people-to-people ties between Kurdistan and Italy. pic.twitter.com/FjkfansDSj — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) December 23, 2022

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian President Katalin Novák have recently visited Kurdistan Region, where they were received by Barzani.

The Kurdish premier also conducted a number of visits to Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar in order to develop the ties. He had also taken part in international conferences, including Munich Security Conference and World Economic Forum.