Hungary ready to contribute to growth of Kurdistan Region, says President Novák

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hungary’s President Katalin Novák said her country is ready to help the growth of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday during the inauguration of an international school.

Barzani and Novák unveiled the new school, which has been funded by the European country, in the Christian quarter of Erbil province, Ankawa.

“And we just want your community to remain strong. Survival is not enough. You need growth. And that is why we are here to help you, and to contribute to the growing of your Kurdistan Region,” the Hungarian president said in her speech, which highlighted the contributions of her country to the return of displaced people to their communities.

Hungary has so far helped return half a million displaced people to go back to their places of origin through the help it had extended recently.

“We Hungarians are doers,” she said, adding her country respects the sovereignty of other nations as well as opposes violence and international terrorism.

“I would like to thank the Hungarian government for their efforts in supporting education in the Kurdistan Region,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in his speech.

The president’s first stop in the country was in the capital Erbil before meeting her counterpart in Baghdad later. She also visited Alqosh and Telskof in northern Mosul, where she did not “feel unsafe” for a moment, the official said.

“I have to assure you that you are not alone,” Novak concluded.

First opened its doors in September, the international school was founded by the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese of Mosul. It enrolls both national and international students, from kindergarten to sixth grade currently.

Honoring Syriac heritage and history, the school was named Meltho, meaning "the word" in English.