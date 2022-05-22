Politics

PM Barzani looks forward to carrying KRG's voice at Davos 

"Looking forward to our agenda – to carry KRG's voice into this year's global debate on global issues."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani World Economic Forum 2022 Davos 2022 Davos Safeen Dizayee

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted on Sunday that he is "looking forward" to carrying the voice of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. 

"Looking forward to our agenda – to carry KRG's voice into this year's global debate on global issues," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Sunday night. 

On Saturday, the prime minister tweeted that he had arrived in the Swiss Alpine resort town to participate in the annual forum and "share our perspectives with the political and business community on new trade routes; food and energy security, and political and security developments." 

Barzani is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled 'A New Security Architecture in the Middle East' during the forum. 

The World Economic Forum 2022 kicked off on Sunday and will continue until Thursday. 

Read More: 'I'm in Davos to share our perspectives with the political and business community': PM Barzani

Earlier on Sunday, the Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, tweeted that he is "very pleased to accompany PM @masrour_barzani to annual meeting #WEF22 in Davos, sharing the KRG's vision and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders on trade and economic ties, and working together on several political and security issues."

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive