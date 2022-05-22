PM Barzani looks forward to carrying KRG's voice at Davos 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted on Sunday that he is "looking forward" to carrying the voice of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos, Switzerland.

"Looking forward to our agenda – to carry KRG's voice into this year's global debate on global issues," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Sunday night.

Looking forward to our agenda — to carry KRG’s voice into this year’s global debate on global issues. #WEF22 pic.twitter.com/QWFlSpPHRp — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 22, 2022

On Saturday, the prime minister tweeted that he had arrived in the Swiss Alpine resort town to participate in the annual forum and "share our perspectives with the political and business community on new trade routes; food and energy security, and political and security developments."

Barzani is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled 'A New Security Architecture in the Middle East' during the forum.

The World Economic Forum 2022 kicked off on Sunday and will continue until Thursday.

Read More: 'I'm in Davos to share our perspectives with the political and business community': PM Barzani

Earlier on Sunday, the Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, tweeted that he is "very pleased to accompany PM @masrour_barzani to annual meeting #WEF22 in Davos, sharing the KRG's vision and exchanging ideas with political and business leaders on trade and economic ties, and working together on several political and security issues."