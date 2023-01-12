PM Barzani underlines the importance of defending Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with Iraqi President Latif Rashid and underlined the need to defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG said they both emphasized “the need to defend the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and discussed the situation in Iraq.”

Moreover, they discussed the importance of resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in accordance with the constitution.

PM Barzani was received by top Iraqi officials at Baghdad International Airport early on Wednesday, marking the first visit of the premier since the new Iraqi government was inaugurated.

PM Barzani underlined during his visit that his government is ready to work with the new Iraqi cabinet in order to build a “better, more prosperous” future.