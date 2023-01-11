KRG ready to work with new Iraqi government to build ‘better, more prosperous’ future, says PM Barzani 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Shortly after arriving in Baghdad today, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that his government is ready to work with the new Iraqi cabinet in order to build a “better, more prosperous” future for both the Kurdish and Iraqi peoples.

Barzani was received by top cabinet members of the Iraqi government at Baghdad International Airport early on Wednesday, marking the first visit of the premier since his Iraqi counterpart assumed the premiership in October.

“Back in #Baghdad and ready to work with the new government to build a better, more prosperous future for our peoples,” Barzani tweeted.

The first in person meeting between Barzani and Al-Sudani in Baghdad focused on resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad within the framework of the Iraqi constitution and the political arrangement agreed to among the parties to form the government.

Barzani will also meet with Iraqi President Latif Rasheed, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Al-Halbousi, and the Chairman of the Judicial Supreme Council Faiaq Zeydan during his visit.

Defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region has been one of the main priorities of Prime Minister Barzani. On numerous occasions. he has reiterated his government’s readiness to overcome long-standing issues with Baghdad in the interest of all Iraqi people.

The management of oil and gas, the Kurdish share in the federal budget, and the status of the disputed territories have been the main issues straining relations between Erbil and Baghdad in the past.