Three displaced Syrians arrested at al-Hol camp: SOHR

The SOHR said that this was part of a new campaign of arrests of Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians in Syria’s notorious Al-Hol camp.
The SDF and Asayish captured a senior ISIS official in al-Hol camp on April 5, 2021. (Photo: Hawar News Agency)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) arrested three displaced Syrians for “belonging to ISIS”, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

On January 2, SOHR reported that a total of 11 ISIS terrorists, suspected of providing logistical supplies to ISIS cells and helping their families to escape from Al-Hol camp, were arrested.

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreigners thought to have ISIS links.

The Asayish regularly carry out arrest campaigns in the camp to prevent smugglings.

