PM Masrour Barzani invited to visit Oman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has been officially invited to visit the Sultanate of Oman, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Barzani on Wednesday met with Omani Minister of Economy Said Al-Saqri in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum conference.

The two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the countries, particularly in the agricultural sector, according to the statement.

The first batch of Kurdish pomegranates arrived in the Omani markets for the first time last year, as part of the Region’s efforts to export locally-grown produce.

The premier has held several meetings since Monday with Arab, European, and US leaders on the sidelines of the conference that will continue until Friday.

Expanding trade ties and exporting Kurdish produce have been at the center of discussions between Barzani and the officials.

By exporting to Gulf markets, the Region is seeking to diversify its economy which has been heavily dependent on the sale of hydrocarbons. The initiative is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet’s reform program.