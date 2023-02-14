PM Barzani, the UAE’s Fujairah ruler discuss bilateral relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with the ruler of Fujairah, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a government statement.

Barzani and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi met in Fujairah, where they discussed bolstering the bilateral ties between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the emirate, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

They reiterated strengthening the cooperation between the two sides as well, the press release added.

Barzani has so far met with the rulers of Dubai, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi in addition to his meetings with the Georgian premier and the new secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the last few days.

He also met with the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and his Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“Our ambitions for regional food security and trade and investment are aligned,” Barzani told the Emirati president on Monday.

The premier arrived in the Gulf country on Sunday to take part in the 2023 World Government Summit, which has been attended by a number of presidents, government officials as well as business leaders.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event.