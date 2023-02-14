Kurdistan Region invited to take part in GCC meetings, union chief tells PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region has been officially invited to take part in meetings of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the union’s newly inaugurated chief told Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates, according to a government statement.

The invitation was extended by the GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi during his meeting with Barzani on the sidelines of the 2023 World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

The official reiterated the GCC’s willingness to develop ties with Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Barzani congratulated Albudaiwi on his appointment, wishing him success in the new endeavor, according to the statement.

The premier stressed the importance of bolstering ties between the Kurdistan Region and the six GCC countries.

Albudaiwi officially began his duties on February 1, replacing his predecessor Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf.

Headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Council – established in 1981 – aims to bolster cooperation among its six hydrocarbon-rich members, including Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Prime Minister Barzani has so far held several high-level meetings during his participation at the conference, including with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed and his Vice President, Ruler of Dubai, and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Kurdish premier discussed the possibility of opening the Georgian Consulate General in Erbil and launching direct flights between the Caucasian country and the Kurdish region with the country’s prime minister on Monday.