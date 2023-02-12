Barzani thanks UAE ‘continued support’ for KRG reform program

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In his meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked the Gulf country’s ongoing support for the Kurdish government’s reform program, according to a statement.

Barzani met with Al Maktoum, who is also the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, where the World Government Summit will begin on Monday and the Kurdish delegation is set to attend, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

The Kurdish premier thanked the UAE for “continued support for the KRG reform program, particularly in investment and trade sectors,” according to a press release.

Al Maktoum expressed willingness to develop bilateral ties with Erbil, as he conveyed his delight to the delegation on their visit to the Arab country.

The Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and other senior UAE officials attended the meeting.

Barzani is accompanied by the KRG Minister of Housing and Reconstruction Dana Abdul-Kareem Hama-Salih and Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations.

He is set to take part in the World Government Summit, which is also expected to be attended by numerous presidents, top government officials, and business leaders around the world to speak about the current and future challenges facing governance.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event.