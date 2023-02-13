Kurdistan, UAE ambitions for regional food security ‘aligned’, PM Barzani tells MbZ

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday told the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed (MbZ) that the Kurdish region’s ambitions for regional food security, among other matters, are “aligned” with those of the Gulf country.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with MbZ, who is also the Ruler of Abu Dhabi – the UAE capital – in Dubai on the sidelines of the 2023 World Government Summit, the country’s flagship conference that discusses the current and future challenges facing governance.

“Our ambitions for regional food security and trade and investment are aligned,” Barzani told the Gulf country's president, according to a tweet from the premier following the meeting.

The Kurdish premier and the UAE president discussed ways to foster the "strong" bilateral ties between Erbil and Abu Dhabi, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

“I’m proud to call the UAE a partner,” Barzani said.

Barzani met with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili early on Monday on the sidelines of the three-day-long conference, where they spoke about the possibility of opening the Consulate General of the Caucasian country in Kurdistan as well as launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi.

The Kurdish premier on Sunday arrived in Dubai, where he began his meeting with the ruler of the emirate as well as vice president and the UAE prime minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Other senior UAE officials attended the meeting as well

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed are taking part in the conference among many other high-ranking officials and business leaders around the globe.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event.