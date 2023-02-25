Iraqi Minister of Defense travels to Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi, the Iraqi Minister of Defense on Saturday arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran after receiving an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatamim, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The Minister, accompanied by a senior delegation, will hold several meetings for two days.

Both sides plan to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, including improving the military sector.

On February 22, the Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad, where he met senior Iraqi officials, including Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and his Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Read More: Iranian foreign minister arrives in Baghdad