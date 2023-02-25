Politics

Iraqi Minister of Defense travels to Iran

The Minister, accompanied by a senior delegation, will hold several meetings for two days. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi (left), the Iraqi Minister of Defense, walks with his counterpart Amir Hatamim, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of defense/Twitter)
Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi (left), the Iraqi Minister of Defense, walks with his counterpart Amir Hatamim, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of defense/Twitter)
Iran Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi Amir Hatamim Iraqi Ministry of defense

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi, the Iraqi Minister of Defense on Saturday arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran after receiving an invitation from his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatamim, according to a statement from the Ministry. 

The Minister, accompanied by a senior delegation, will hold several meetings for two days. 

Both sides plan to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, including improving the military sector. 

On February 22, the Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad, where he met senior Iraqi officials, including Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and his Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Read More: Iranian foreign minister arrives in Baghdad

Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, shaking hands with an Iranian officer, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Defense/Twitter)
Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, shaking hands with an Iranian officer, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Defense/Twitter)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive