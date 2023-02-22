Iranian foreign minister arrives in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday overnight for an official visit, according to the Iraqi foreign ministry.

Amir-Abdollahian will meet with the country’s top leaders, including President Abdul-Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halboosi in Baghdad, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

He will also meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, and National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, he added.

The Iranian diplomat will discuss bilateral relations as well as enhance cooperation between the two countries, according to the spokesperson.

Adapting a “balanced foreign policy,” Iraq has so far hosted at least five rounds of talks between the regional arch-rivals, Saudi Arabia and Iran, in the Iraqi capital.

Baghdad is trying to revive the stalled talks between Riyadh and Tehran, Prime Minister Al-Sudani recently said at the Munich Security Conference.

In a January interview with France 24 in Paris, the premier said he gives particular attention to the “de-escalation” efforts that Baghdad had undertaken.

Regarding the increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran on Iran’s nuclear program, Al-Sudani said these tensions could “negatively impact Iraq.”

“Iraq does not want its soil to be a place for settling scores,” the premier said.