Diplomats from 80 countries celebrating Newroz in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of the diplomatic community representing more than 80 countries are celebrating Newroz, the Kurdish new year, in the Kurdistan Region this year, a top Kurdish diplomat told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

At least 40 ambassadors, including those of the US, UK, and numerous EU countries, are taking part in the event for two days in the Kurdistan Region, Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Foreign Relations Department, told Kurdistan 24 at the Erbil International Airport, where he along with the capital’s governor and other officials, received the diplomats.

Wearing colorful traditional clothes representing various ethnic and religious components of the Kurdistan Region, children greeted the officials with narcissus flowers, known as Nergiz in Kurdish, which is the symbol of the arrival of the Spring season, during which the Kurdish people mark their new year, dubbed Newroz.

The diplomatic delegations, both from Erbil and Baghdad, have been invited by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to take part in the national event, according to Dizayee.

The premier will host the delegations for a dinner reception in Erbil on Saturday, the official said, adding they are also set to meet with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

After staying for two days in Erbil, the delegations will visit Sulaimani, where Iraqi President Abdul-Lateef Rashid is hosting the diplomats for another reception to celebrate the Kurdish new year.

The Kurdish people mark numerous activities during the month of March, including the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the popular Uprising against the former Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein, the chemical attack of Halabja as well as the birthday and death of the late General Mustafa Barzani.

The capital Erbil is holding a nine-day-long cultural festival to mark the national feasts and events that had shaped Kurdish history.