Ramadan market attracts thousands in Duhok

People shop at Duhok's Ramadan market, March 25, 2023. (Photo: Governor Ali Tatar/Facebook)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of people have visited a Ramadan market in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province since the start of the holy Islamic fasting month. 

The market, the first of its kind, includes hundreds of local food vendors, booksellers, perfume makers as well as textile dealers, who all display their products at the bazaar. 

Decorated with Islamic designs and symbols, the market hosts various religious music sessions as well as Kurdish folklore activities from the start of Iftar– the fast-breaking evening meal for those who observe Ramadan – until Suhoor, the last meal allowed before sunrise.

Families are seen socializing at the dozens of food vendors and café booths at the market.

During Ramadan, Muslims spend the nights socializing, visiting families and friends, and attending entertainment venues, after a strenuous day of abstaining from eating and drinking.

A variety of people from different faiths have also attended the market. Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, the prince of Yezidis in the Kurdistan Region and the world, for example, visited the bazaar and congratulated Muslims on the fasting month. 

“Foreign tourists have visited the market as well,” Khayri Ali Oso, the head of the tourism directorate in Duhok, told Kurdistan 24.

The market will continue to run until the last night of Ramadan, expected to be on April 20.

This year, Ramadan began on March 23 and is expected to end in late April, depending on the sighting of the new moon, which will mark the beginning of the Eid holiday. The holiday will be observed for three days. 

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Duhok correspondent Masoud Warmaly 

