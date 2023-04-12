Kurdish Football Club in Canada

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A group of Canadian Kurds in Ontario's London established the Kurdish Canadian Football Club.

The team’s name, Kurdish, is proudly displayed on their jerseys. The club was established to promote the Kurdish identity and emigrants living in the city.

“Instead of playing for foreign clubs, we decided to set up our own club and named it Kurdish,” one of the club founders told Kurdistan 24.

He also said that they plan to establish a children's team in the near future.

The players are optimistic they can make the club one of Canada’s premier football clubs.

The country’s 2016 census showed that more than 16,000 Kurds, who emigrated from Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, live in Canada.