Politics

President Barzani, Pope Francis discuss promoting peaceful coexistence

Iraq has designated March 6 as a national holiday to honor a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani posing for a photo with Pope Francis in the Vatican City, April 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani posing for a photo with Pope Francis in the Vatican City, April 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Pope Francis Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani Vatican City

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican City and discussed promoting peaceful coexistence in Iraq’s Kurdish region as well as the Middle East.

“I reiterated my commitment to continue promoting peace & coexistence in Kurdistan, Iraq & beyond,” President Barzani said following his meeting with the top religious leader.

The Pope stressed the importance of preserving “peace & fraternity among Iraq’s communities,” the president said, adding he was delighted to see the Pontiff was in good health.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) explaining a tableau, depicting peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan, to Pope Francis in the Vatican City, April 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) explaining a tableau, depicting peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan, to Pope Francis in the Vatican City, April 13, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)

The president presented a tableau depicting members of different religious groups in the Kurdistan Region dancing together against the backdrop of religious sites of the main religions. He also gifted a photo album of the Pope’s visit to Kurdistan. 

This is the first meeting between a top Kurdish leader and Pope Francis following the pontiff’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in March 2021.

The papal visit to the country was the first of its kind in the history of Iraq, where he met with various religious leaders and held a Mass for thousands of Christians in Erbil.

Iraq has designated March 6 as a national holiday to honor a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence.

A few months after his inauguration, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Vatican City, accompanied by a ministerial delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and met with Pope Francis in February 2020.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) meeting with Pope Francis (first left) in the Vatican City, April 12, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) meeting with Pope Francis (first left) in the Vatican City, April 12, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive