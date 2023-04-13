President Barzani, Pope Francis discuss promoting peaceful coexistence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican City and discussed promoting peaceful coexistence in Iraq’s Kurdish region as well as the Middle East.

“I reiterated my commitment to continue promoting peace & coexistence in Kurdistan, Iraq & beyond,” President Barzani said following his meeting with the top religious leader.

The Pope stressed the importance of preserving “peace & fraternity among Iraq’s communities,” the president said, adding he was delighted to see the Pontiff was in good health.

The president presented a tableau depicting members of different religious groups in the Kurdistan Region dancing together against the backdrop of religious sites of the main religions. He also gifted a photo album of the Pope’s visit to Kurdistan.

This is the first meeting between a top Kurdish leader and Pope Francis following the pontiff’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in March 2021.

The papal visit to the country was the first of its kind in the history of Iraq, where he met with various religious leaders and held a Mass for thousands of Christians in Erbil.

Iraq has designated March 6 as a national holiday to honor a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence.

I’m honored to meet Pope Francis today & delighted to see His Holiness in good health. @Pontifex stressed the importance of preserving peace & fraternity among Iraq’s communities. I reiterated my commitment to continue promoting peace & coexistence in Kurdistan , Iraq & beyond. pic.twitter.com/1mnv4gzB3J — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 13, 2023

A few months after his inauguration, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Vatican City, accompanied by a ministerial delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and met with Pope Francis in February 2020.