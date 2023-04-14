Politics

We must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes: UK Minister

“Today, we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Anfal Campaign and honor the memory of those who were killed or affected during these tragic events.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Photo: UK Government)
Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Photo: UK Government)
Kurdistan Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon UK Anfal Campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the 35th Anniversary of the Anfal Campaign emphasized that “we must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes.”

“Today, we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Anfal Campaign and honor the memory of those who were killed or affected during these tragic events,” he said.

“Between 1986 and 1989, Saddam Hussein’s regime conducted a brutal, coordinated campaign against Kurdish and other minority groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This included Saddam Hussein’s abhorrent order to use chemical weapons against his own civilians, most infamously at Halabja,” he added.

The Anfal Campaign resulted in 4,000 Kurdish villages being destroyed and between 50,000-100,000 men, “women and children being murdered or maimed, and forcibly displaced from their homes.”

“We must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes.”

He also added that the UK remains “committed in its support for the peace, stability and prosperity of the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive