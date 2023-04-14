We must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes: UK Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the 35th Anniversary of the Anfal Campaign emphasized that “we must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes.”

“Today, we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Anfal Campaign and honor the memory of those who were killed or affected during these tragic events,” he said.

“Between 1986 and 1989, Saddam Hussein’s regime conducted a brutal, coordinated campaign against Kurdish and other minority groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. This included Saddam Hussein’s abhorrent order to use chemical weapons against his own civilians, most infamously at Halabja,” he added.

The Anfal Campaign resulted in 4,000 Kurdish villages being destroyed and between 50,000-100,000 men, “women and children being murdered or maimed, and forcibly displaced from their homes.”

“We must never forget the inhumane nature of Saddam Hussein’s monstrous crimes.”

He also added that the UK remains “committed in its support for the peace, stability and prosperity of the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”