Iraqi parliament convenes tomorrow for the second reading of the budget bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament announced that a session will convene tomorrow to discuss the budget bill.

The Iraqi parliament has received the Finance Committee report on the budget bill. It will hold a second reading of the budget bill in Sunday's session, the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, confirmed today.

The Iraqi government spokesperson, Basim Alawadi, previously announced that the budget proposal estimates that oil revenues will be 117.3 trillion Iraqi dinars while non-oil revenues will be 17.3 trillion Iraqi dinars.

The total proposed expenditure amounts to nearly 198 trillion Iraqi dinars, while investment projects are estimated at 47.5 trillion Iraqi dinars.