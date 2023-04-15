Economy

Iraqi parliament convenes tomorrow for the second reading of the budget bill

 The Iraqi parliament has received the Finance Committee report on the budget bill.
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi parliament announced that a session will convene tomorrow to discuss the budget bill.

 The Iraqi parliament has received the Finance Committee report on the budget bill. It will hold a second reading of the budget bill in Sunday's session, the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, confirmed today.

The Iraqi government spokesperson, Basim Alawadi, previously announced that the budget proposal estimates that oil revenues will be 117.3 trillion Iraqi dinars while non-oil revenues will be 17.3 trillion Iraqi dinars.

The total proposed expenditure amounts to nearly 198 trillion Iraqi dinars, while investment projects are estimated at 47.5 trillion Iraqi dinars.

