PM Barzani, WHO envoy discuss medical cooperation

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Dr Ahmed Zouiten, the WHO representative in Iraq, April 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and the World Health Organization envoy to Iraq on Monday discussed enhancing ties between the international organization and the Kurdish health ministry, according to a statement.

PM Barzani received the WHO delegation, headed by Dr. Ahmed Zeitoun, in Erbil on Monday, according to a press release from the prime minister’s office.

The premier discussed the UN health organ’s projects in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, stressing the importance of developing relations and cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Health and the WHO, it added.

The international organization has offices both in Erbil and Baghdad, where it works with the country’s health officials and personnel to support the medical system and respond to emergencies.

As the Kurdistan Region began its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the WHO dispatched medical aid to the Kurdish region, including face masks and personal protection equipment for health personnel.

After the anti-COVID vaccine rolled out, it delivered several batches to the Region through its COVAX initiative.

It has also taken part in the renovation and building of health centers in the Region. The WHO supported the rehabilitation of a maternity hospital in Erbil last year.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second left) posing for a group photo with WHO Representative in Iraq Dr. Ahmed Zouiten in Erbil, April 17, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
