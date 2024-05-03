UN mine clearance worker fatally injured in Mosul mine clearing ops

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Tragedy struck in Batnaia, Tal Kaif, Mosul, as a United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS) employee lost their life in the line of duty while clearing mines, the United Nations in Iraq reports.

The fatal incident occurred when a mine detonated unexpectedly during clearance operations in a mined area of Batnaya.

The UN Mine Action Services Agency (UNMAS) is collaborating with the Iraqi Directorate of Mine Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Mosul, 30 April 2024 – One Iraqi member of a team working for a United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) implementing partner was killed in an incident at an explosive ordnance clearance site in Batnaia, Tal Kaif area, near Mosul.

The investigation aims to identify any factors contributing to the incident, assess the situation, and implement measures to mitigate risks associated with mine clearance operations in the future.

UNMAS is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel while continuing its vital work in mine clearance efforts across Iraq.