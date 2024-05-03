Security

UN mine clearance worker fatally injured in Mosul mine clearing ops

The fatal incident occurred when a mine detonated unexpectedly during clearance operations in a mined area of Batnaya.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A de-miner searches for land mines. (Photo: AP)
A de-miner searches for land mines. (Photo: AP)
Iraq De-mining UNMAS IEDs Mosul Tal Kaif

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Tragedy struck in Batnaia, Tal Kaif, Mosul, as a United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS) employee lost their life in the line of duty while clearing mines, the United Nations in Iraq reports.

The UN Mine Action Services Agency (UNMAS) is collaborating with the Iraqi Directorate of Mine Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The investigation aims to identify any factors contributing to the incident, assess the situation, and implement measures to mitigate risks associated with mine clearance operations in the future.

UNMAS is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its personnel while continuing its vital work in mine clearance efforts across Iraq.

