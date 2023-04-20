President Barzani calls for political unity and solidarity on Eid Al-Fitr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, called on Iraqi and Kurdish parties to work together to resolve political problems in Iraq.

“As we celebrate the arrival of the Eid al-Fitr, I warmly congratulate Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world. I extend my well wishes, especially to the families of the fallen heroes,” he said.

“I hope it will be a celebration of kindness, peace and stability, and brings joy and comfort,” he said.

Moreover, parties in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq “should make this occasion a new beginning of unity and solidarity, working together and resolving problems and conflicts collectively.”

“Let us all work together to ensure a better future for our people and our country. Happy Eid. I wish you a joyful holiday.”

Eid-al-Fitr is an Islamic festival that marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The festival, which lasts for three days, is also known as the feast of the breaking of the fast.

Muslims all around the world celebrate Eid-al-Fitr by holding social gatherings and engaging in various festivities to commemorate the occasion.