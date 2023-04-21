Ahrar al-Sharqiyah builts residential complex in Afrin: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish-backed Ahrar Al-Sharqiya, a group sanctioned by the US, is building a residential complex on the road between Jindiris and Afrin with support of a Palestinian association, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

Reportedly, the group cut down 280 trees, which belonged to two displaced persons from Shitka village in Maabatli district in Afrin countryside, to settle families loyal to them.

Moreover, SOHR said this residential complex will be provided with 200 prefabricated houses by the Palestinian Ajnadin organisation, after the Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah faction signed a contract with them.

As a first step, 20 prefabricated houses were sent to the new residential complex, where the remaining houses will be sent in batches.

It is not the first time Palestinian foundations have been accused of building housing units for displaced Syrians in Afrin.

In September, a delegation of Kurds from Afrin handed over a letter of protest to the Palestinian consulate over the building of housing units by Palestinian organizations, and demographic changes in Afrin after Turkey and local Syrian rebel groups in 2018 occupied the Kurdish majority region.

The delegation called on the Palestinian leadership to stop these violations, which ‘serve the agenda’ of some groups in the name of Palestine against the interest of Kurds.