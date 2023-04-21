Kurdish race driver to join GT World Challenge Endurance Cup

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Spanish-Kurdish race car driver Isaac Tutumlu will join the ST Racing with Rinaldi in Ferrari machinery upcoming weekend.

Tutumlu, who will defend the Kurdistan Racing Team colors once again, will contest the 5-round calendar alongside American Jon Miller and Canadian female driver Samantha Tan.

The trio will share a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 before debuting the new Ferrari 296 GT3 later this season.

“I’m glad to join ST Racing by Rinaldi to take part in the 2023 GT World Challenge Endurance Cup season. I really enjoyed my time in the series last year and I’m looking forward to building on that experience to achieve strong results this season,” Tutumlu said in a press release.

“Rinaldi Racing has plenty of experience with different Maranello-built cars and our campaign together looks very promising. Jon Miller is the Silver-graded driver and myself and Samantha Tan, who is an emerging female talent on the GT scene, join as Bronze-rated drivers,” he added.

“It’s also a pleasure to be driving Ferrari cars. In fact, my racing career in GT racing started driving a Ferrari 430 GT2 and I also drove a Ferrari F458 Italia GT3 a few years later. I can’t think of a better place than Monza to drive a car of the Prancing Horse.”

Tutumlu will hit the track on Friday during the Bronze test in the afternoon. On Sunday morning, a qualifying session with all three drivers in each car taking qualifying duties.

“So today Friday will be our first test with a new Ferrari, the Ferrari 430 GT2. We're going to have one hour of practice. Then tomorrow we're going to have free practice and pre-qualifying and then on Sunday, the qualifying in the morning, three hours race, from three to six in the afternoon,” Tutumlu told Kurdistan 24.

“So we're really happy to start this season again in the most important championship GT World Challenge, now with a Ferrari, which is an amazing car and we look forward to start in a good shape.”



Tutumlu is a professional Catalan-Kurdish race car driver who has been involved in motorsport racing from a young age.