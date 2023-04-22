KRG continues supporting press freedom, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Marking the 125th anniversary of establishing the first Kurdish newspaper, recognized as Kurdish Journalism Day, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday reiterated his government’s continued support for press freedom and journalists.

Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to the Kurdistan journalists and media workers on the anniversary, wishing them success in their endeavor, according to a statement from his office.

“The Kurdish journalism movement is in constant improvement and development and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to support press freedom and provide a healthy environment for journalists to carry out their work freely within the existing law, journalism ethics, and international standards,” Barzani said.

The premier hoped the journalists and media to work towards maintaining social harmony, and religious and ethnic coexistence as well as defending the Kurdistan Region as a legal and constitutional entity.

The journalists’ main goal should be delivering facts and reliable information as well as defending the rights of the Kurdistan Region’s people.

“The media platforms should not be a place to disseminate extremism, inciting violence, disrespecting the people and the national symbols,” he added.

On April 22, 1898, descendants of a Kurdish prince living in exile in Cairo established the first Kurmanji-dialect Kurdish newspaper, named Kurdistan Newspaper. Until its demise four years later, 31 issues of “Kurdistan” were printed, and all were free to readers.

The newspaper was issued by Miqdad Madhad Badirkhan and later his brother Abdul Rahman Beg, the grandsons of Badirkhan Pasha of the Botan dynasty.

The Kurdish Journalism Syndicate was also established on April 22, 1998.

There are nearly 800 registered newspapers in the Kurdistan Region along with roughly 1,000 news websites.