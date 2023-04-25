The Netherlands reiterates continued support to Kurdish agricultural development, says Dutch premier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a letter sent to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reiterated his country’s continued support for the agricultural development of Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to a statement.

The European official said Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands have “strong ties”, particularly in developing the agricultural sector, Barzani’s office announced on Tuesday.

“The Netherlands continues to support the agricultural development of Kurdistan Region as part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet program for economic diversification,” the letter read, according to the press release.

There are numerous opportunities to further develop the bilateral ties between the European country and the Kurdish region, especially in trade and knowledge exchange programs through training, Rutte told Barzani.

The premiers last time met each other was on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in January this year in Switzerland’s Davos, where they spoke about agricultural strategy and developing small businesses.

Apart from agricultural ties, the Netherlands and Kurdistan Region also cooperate in the justice and security sectors.

Eying to diversify its oil-reliant economy, the Kurdistan Region exported its first-ever batches of local pomegranates late last year.

At least four Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, have put the famed Kurdish pomegranates on the shelves of their market chains.

The government has undertaken media campaigns to promote locally-grown produces, including apples, grapes, and honey.