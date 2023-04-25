Flower field sealed off after rare blooms destroyed by visitors in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Local authorities in the Kurdistan Region’s Soran district in Erbil province closed down a mountainous road leading to a crown imperial flower field after visitors had flattened the rare blooms.

The decision was taken after 180 flowers, locally known as Shler, crashed by visitors and their vehicles early this week, Mothafar Othman, an environmental activist, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

The scene “really upset me”, Mr. Othman said, adding the destruction is “ongoing”.

The road leading to the field has been blocked to prevent vehicles from reaching the area.

The flowers start to bloom in mid to late Spring, lasting for 2-3 weeks, at the foot of Balakayati’s snow-capped mountains, making the area a picturesque scenery.

Hundreds annually visit the area during springtime to take photos of the bloom, which is also grown in the mountainous areas of neighboring countries and other Asian countries.

Residents of a nearby village recently have similarly sealed off roads leading to the countryside after trees had been cut down by picnic goers.

Several environmental groups in recent years have sprung up across the Kurdistan Region that focus on awareness raising and reporting environmental damages.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Soran Correspondent Tayfur Mohammad