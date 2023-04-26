Duhok hosting career fair for its unemployed residents

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Duhok on Wednesday is hosting a job fair at the province’s main public university for those seeking job opportunities, as it grapples with high unemployment.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) General Directorate of Labor along with the University of Duhok and the United Nations’ International Labour Organization, with the participation of more than 45 local companies are organizing the fair.

“The companies showcase job opportunities, so the unemployed youth could take benefit,” Kwestan Mohamad, the KRG Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday while touring around the fair.

Resumes are being prepared for those that do not have one at the fair, the minister added.

Promoting the private sector and creating job opportunities are the priorities of the KRG ninth cabinet, Ms. Mohamad added.

“I believe unemployment in Kurdistan Region is high, as many young graduates from universities and institutes are unemployed,” she said, adding the Ministry of Planning and Commission of Statistics have the precise figures.

“Unemployment is a critical issue in Kurdistan Region,” the official added.

The three-year fight against ISIS, the stoppage of the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements by Baghdad since 2014 as well as the collapse of oil prices during the COVID-19 pandemic are usually blamed by local officials for the rising unemployment and halted projects.