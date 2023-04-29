Security

SDF captures ISIS logistics operative in Dashisha desert

SDF planned the successful capture of Salih Dahmash, a known ISIS logistics operative.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF fighters (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP).
SDF fighters (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP).
Syria SDF northeast Syria Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In the late evening of April 27, 2023, Syrian Democratic Forces conducted a unilateral raid to capture an ISIS operative, the U.S.-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said on Friday.

The SOJTF LEVANT said this would degrade ISIS transportation and smuggling operations in the Dashisha desert, within the al-Hasakah province in Syria.

SDF planned the successful capture of Salih Dahmash, a known ISIS logistics operative. "The SDF have showcased their capabilities to conduct successful independent operations in the enduring defeat of ISIS," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Claude Tudor, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant.

"The capture of Dahmash will disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to smuggle lethal aid and personnel between northeast Syria and Iraq."

The SDF coordinated with Coalition Forces for post-operational data collection in order to further analyze and disrupt ISIS networks.

Both the US and the SDF have recently stepped up operations against ISIS cells to prevent their resurgence in northeast Syria.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive