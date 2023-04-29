SDF captures ISIS logistics operative in Dashisha desert

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In the late evening of April 27, 2023, Syrian Democratic Forces conducted a unilateral raid to capture an ISIS operative, the U.S.-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said on Friday.

In the al-Hasakah province of #Syria, the #SDF carried out a unilateral raid to degrade ISIS transportation and smuggling operations and successfully captured an #ISIS operative. The #Coalition continues to #AdviseAssistEnable our #PartnerForce in the ongoing battle against ISIS. pic.twitter.com/yxhZdHZUr5 — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) April 28, 2023

The SOJTF LEVANT said this would degrade ISIS transportation and smuggling operations in the Dashisha desert, within the al-Hasakah province in Syria.

SDF planned the successful capture of Salih Dahmash, a known ISIS logistics operative. "The SDF have showcased their capabilities to conduct successful independent operations in the enduring defeat of ISIS," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Claude Tudor, Commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant.

"The capture of Dahmash will disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to smuggle lethal aid and personnel between northeast Syria and Iraq."

The SDF coordinated with Coalition Forces for post-operational data collection in order to further analyze and disrupt ISIS networks.

Both the US and the SDF have recently stepped up operations against ISIS cells to prevent their resurgence in northeast Syria.